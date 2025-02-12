Arthur L. Johnson High School students awarded with academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School seniors Diva-Kai “Kai” Caro Vasquez and Alexandra “Bella” Gonzalez were recognized by College Board as National Recognition Program awardees. They both earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

According to The College Board, The National Recognition Programs award academic honors to sophomores and juniors who take the fall 2023 PSAT/NMSQT or spring PSAT 10 and score in the top 10% of test takers from their award program in their state, earn a 3+ on 2 or more distinct AP exams in the ninth and/or 10th grade, and earn a cumulative grade-point average of B+ or better – at least 3.3 or 87-89% – by the time of submission, and identify as first-generation, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or Native and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

School Counselor Jennifer Sanchez said, “Kai has shown an unwavering commitment to her education as she consistently earns strong grades in high-powered courses. Earning a place within the top 20% of her class along with an induction into the Spanish Honor Society are just a few of her accomplishments along the way. Kai also successfully balances her time spent on extracurricular activities, part-time employment, and her family and friends.”

School Counselor Molly Cusick said, “Bella is a successful student that has elected to challenge herself with rigorous courses throughout her high school career. Bella’s academic success has afforded her entry into the Math Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She is also a member of Active Minds Club. An experienced soccer player, she is captain of our school varsity team. She is a leader on and off the field.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski