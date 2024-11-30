Arthur L. Johnson High School presents ‘The Crucible,’ by Arthur Miller

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School presented Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible” on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, in the ALJ Auditorium. This intense play has been performed countless times in high schools nationwide and now the students of ALJ have tackled this classic American play as only they can.

Set against the backdrop of the Salem witch trials, this timeless drama delves into the impact of societal pressures and personal integrity, as characters grapple with the truth in a world consumed by paranoia. Director Peter Nevargic said of this production, “Our ‘Crucible’ promises to be a very intense night of theater. These young performers are tackling their roles with great passion and their performances will grab you and not let you go until the curtain falls.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski