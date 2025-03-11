Arthur L. Johnson Crusader Football scholarships are presented

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Saturday, March 01, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader Football Team had its annual post-season awards banquet. Head football coach Anthony DelConte presided over the event, as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader Football. In addition, numerous scholarships were awarded to deserving student athletes throughout the evening. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and continues to keep the tradition of Crusader Football alive and well.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas