Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House to distribute 600 free winter coats

UNION COUNTY, NJ — As temperatures drop, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House will have its annual Winter Coat Giveaway later this month to help those in need prepare for the cold season.

This year’s giveaway will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Newark; Monday, Oct. 28, in Jersey City; and Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Elizabeth, with all giveaways starting at 11 a.m. Each Mercy House location will distribute approximately 200 new and gently used waterproof coats, along with hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter essentials for men, women and children of all ages.

“This is one of our most crucial events, because we have people come into The Mercy House with literally no winter clothing,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House. “We see children without coats and babies without snowsuits, and it’s heartbreaking, because we know how cold it can be in New Jersey. Nobody deserves to suffer from the harsh weather, so we’re providing everyone with the means to keep warm.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors, this year’s Winter Coat Giveaway will be the largest one since The Mercy House began hosting the event in 2018. Contributors include many archdiocese parishes, Catholic schools and individuals in addition to multiple organizations. Among them are the Knights of Columbus Council 4066, which provided about 200 coats. Secaucus’ Meadowlands Plaza Hotel also donated hundreds of blankets that were handed out at the start of fall, ensuring families stayed warm as the weather turned colder.

But the Winter Coat Giveaway will not be the only chance for people in need to collect cold weather supplies. Throughout the coming months, The Mercy House will continue offering coats, hats and other necessities to anyone who visits during its regular operating hours, which are listed on the ministry’s webpage.

“As Jesus told his disciples to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, The Mercy House provides food, clothes and other essentials to those who are most in need,” Riley said. “We’re the Catholic mission in action and a saving grace for many people.”

There are many opportunities for those who wish to support The Mercy House. The center will hold its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Newark; Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Elizabeth; and Thursday, Nov. 21, in Jersey City. Its Christmas Gift Giveaway will follow in December. Additionally, food donations are always needed, especially as an increase in new clients over the past year has depleted the center’s shelves.

Photo Courtesy of Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn