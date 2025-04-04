April Children’s Department programs and events are offered

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — April Children’s Department programs and events are being offered at Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, 908-276-2451.

Weekly programs

• Bingo For Children: Mondays, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo games for children ages 3 and older.

• Lap Sit: Tuesdays, April 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for newborn to 2 years old.

• PJ Story Time: Tuesdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend this story time program dressed in their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal. For ages 3 and older.

• Lego At The Library: Thursdays, April 10 and 24, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Build your own unique creations with Lego bricks for ages 4 to 12.

• Fun Friday Crafts: Fridays, April 4 and 25, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 4 to 9. Registration is required for each individual craft one week prior to each craft.

• Saturday Toddler Time: Saturday, April 12, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for the youngest listeners. For ages 3 and older.

• Saturday Lap Sit: Saturday, April 19, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for the youngest listeners. For newborns to 2 years old.

April special events

Registration is required for all special events. Kenilworth residents may register one week prior to each event. Out-of-town residents may register two days prior to each event, space permitting.

To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

• Cursive Writing Workshop: Tuesdays, May 6, 13 and 20 and June 3, 10 and 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. The next six-week workshop begins in May. This program is recommended for children who are currently attending third and fourth grade. All children will receive their own workbook and will be able to sign their own name in script. Registration is required. Participants must be available to attend all six classes.

• Donut Decorating Workshop: Thursday, April 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. Children will have an opportunity to decorate their own box of Duck Donuts. Each participant will receive a box containing four donuts, icing and sprinkles to decorate and take home for a delicious snack. Registration is required. Children ages 4 to 12 years old may register for this workshop.

• Special Event Story Time: Tuesday, April 8, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children ages 3 and older are invited to attend this special story time featuring children’s author Nora Bruno, who will share her book, “The Meow Brothers Find A Home.” Bruno will provide a meet and greet, along with a book signing at the conclusion of this event.

• Yoga Story Time: Wednesday, April 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Come for stories and yoga poses for the youngest listeners and their caregiver. This program will be presented by Heather Valente for ages 2 to 5.

• Healthy Cooking Class For Children: Thursday, April 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Come for this hands-on cooking workshop. Children will have an opportunity to assemble their very own rainbow veggie wrap while learning about nutrition along the way. The recipe is nut free but will contain dairy and wheat/gluten. This program will be presented by Culinary Creatives. Registration is required. For ages 5 to 8.

• Meet Teacup Piggies: Thursday, April 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. Come for a Teacup Piggie meet and greet event. Learn about these adorable animals and have an opportunity to give them a gentle hug. Registration is required. For ages 4 to adult.

• Read To A Dog: Wednesday, April 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. For early beginning readers and those who are learning to read. Young, reluctant or struggling readers are encouraged to register for this program and read aloud for 15 minutes with a certified therapy dog, Petey. Children will learn to associate reading with a furry, non-judgmental listener and begin to view reading in a positive way. In time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills. Registration is required. Readers may register for a 15-minute visit. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

• Good Tyme String Band: Wednesday, April 30, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy foot-tapping, knee-slapping banjo music.

Adult programs

• “Paper Pals”: Monday, April 14, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., and Tuesday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come to this card-making group. You don’t need any paper crafting experience to join the fun.

• “Yarnies”: Thursdays, April 3, 10 and 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Thursday, April 24, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project on which to work. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

• “Spin-A-Yarn”: Tuesday, April 29, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns. If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join to learn about spinning.

• English Conversation For Adults on Tuesdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, April 5 and 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Want to practice or learn more English? This free program is for adults ages 18 and older. For more information, call Krissantonia at 973-309-6971.

All of these programs are free for adults.