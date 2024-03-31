Annual Union County Healthcare Job Fair offers promising opportunities for professionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Healthcare professionals seeking new career opportunities were recently invited to the annual Healthcare Job Fair. The fair was at Warinanco Sports Center in Roselle and was provided by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. It was open to all Union County residents.

A range of roles were featured including job opportunities for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified medical assistants, certified medication aides, certified nursing assistants and emergency medical technicians.

Representatives from the following companies were present: Horizon Healthcare Staffing, NYC Administration for Children’s Services, Atlantic Health System, Atlantic Private Care Services, Confident Care Corp, Instacare Home Health Solutions, Propel America, Curalta Foot and Ankle, Community Access Unlimited, Hudson Milestones, CareFinders Total Care and Jefferson Park Ministries Inc.

“This is one of our many job fairs,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We are not just offering jobs; we are creating pathways for individuals to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of our communities. This event not only provides a platform for healthcare professionals to explore career opportunities, but also reflects our commitment to encouraging growth and innovation within the healthcare industry. Some are hired on the spot.”

“Given the staggering 1.8 million job openings in the healthcare industry each year, it’s crucial to link skilled professionals with job opportunities,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Workforce Development Board. “The Healthcare Job Fair serves as a bridge between employers and our local workforce. By addressing the healthcare sector’s needs, we strengthen our industry, grow job opportunities and make our community stronger.”

Edward Maduzia, general manager for Visionworks, said the company offers benefits for both part-time and full-time employees, growth potential, and stability.

Kishan Patel, administrative assistant for Atlantic Private Care Services, said they have opportunities for certified home health aids, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Employees receive mileage reimbursement, annual education and health benefits. “When COVID happened, the business side of healthcare was better for me than being a doctor,” Patel said. “I’ve been with them almost two years.”

Kathe Kaine, talent acquisition manager for Curalta Foot and Ankle, said they have 26 locations and are constantly growing. The company offers a full gamut of podiatry services for all age groups. Careers available are predominantly front desk and medical opportunities.

At Curalta Foot and Ankle, Kaine said it’s “the culture” that’s inspiring about her career. “It’s a culture of teamwork,” she said. “People who are passionate, providing the best in customer care. Everyone has that mindset. We come to work with a common goal. It’s very rewarding.”

Erica Zarro, the director of marketing and outreach at Curalta Foot and Ankle, said “I’m constantly developing, inventing, always on the road, helping the community. We try to be as involved with the community as possible.”

Yovana Ramirez, community liaison, Division of Social Services, had a resource table that offered information for government benefits within the county — for those who need benefits or are going through a hardship.

For more information on the Union County Board of County Commissioners, visit: https://www.ucc.edu/discover-union/union-county-board-of-county-commissioners/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta