Annual Tu B’Shvat Seder is hosted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Temple Sha’arey Shalom, a small reform community in Springfield, hosted its annual Tu B’Shvat Seder to celebrate the new year of the trees. During the engaging and informative short service, Rav Uri Allen led the congregation in lessons about how humans connect with trees. In particular, Tu B’shvat focuses on eating produce of the land Israel including barley, grapes, figs, pomegranates, wheat, almonds, bananas, hummus and beer. As part of the seder, red and white wine is mixed to create different shades symbolizing the passage from winter to spring. The seder also illustrated how different fruits represent the different aspects of how we interact with the world.

Temple Sha'arey Shalom is a warm, inclusive Reform synagogue in Union County.

Photos Courtesy of Jeanne Graulich