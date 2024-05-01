Annual Scholarship Gala seeking donations to fund five scholarships

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth invites all community members and partners, local leaders and supporters of education to its annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township. HACE is fundraising in order to sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarships, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the HACE YouthBuild Scholarship, and the HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. Scholarship opportunities will be available to residents and Section 8 participants of the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth, as well as Elizabeth residents.

The HACE Scholarship Fund was established in 2015. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational goals of Elizabeth residents by assisting them with educational costs such as tuition, books and any additional fees. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school, or graduate school.

“We were thrilled to revitalize the scholarship fund last year and advance opportunities for young adults in the Elizabeth community,” said William Jones, executive director of HACE. “We anticipate an even higher turnout at this year’s event and welcome our partners and fellow advocates of higher education to make a true difference in these individuals’ lives.”

HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, live music and the presentation of the scholarship and community awards.

The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted:

• Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services – Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch;

• Rutgers University Center for Green Building – Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik;

• Community Foodbank of New Jersey – Elaine Sanders and Damien Melenciano; and

• Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy – Claire

Mulry.

Those interested in attending the gala can purchase individual tickets or sponsorship packages by visiting the event page at hacenj.square.site/events. Each sponsorship package comes with a specified number of tickets as well as an opportunity for ad space in the gala program; additional donations can also be made through the event page at hacenj.square.site/donations. Tickets and sponsorship packages can also be purchased in person at 688 Maple Ave., Elizabeth.

For more information about HACE’s annual Scholarship Gala, contact scholarship committee members Curtis Myers, director of Finance and Administration; LaChelle Jones, director of the Jobs Plus Program, at 908-965-2400, ext. 141 or ext. 153; or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.