Annual Pooch Plunge returns and Centennial Pool goes to the dogs

CRANFORD, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the Cranford Community Connection is teaming up with the Cranford Recreation and Parks Department to let Centennial Pool go to the dogs.

The annual Pooch Plunge is back. Small, medium and large dogs can have their time to frolic in the water before the pool officially closes for the season. Both resident and non-resident pooches can attend by registering in advance to reserve their spot, although on-site registration is taken as well.

All dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccinations, owners must curb their dogs during the event and dogs must be able to play well with others. This is a pup party.

The resident dog swim fee is $5 and the non-resident swim fee is $10.

Register your dog in advance using our Google Form Link: https://forms.gle/Q3HxYish58qKzxLN8.

The time schedule is small dogs, weighing 20 pounds or less, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.; medium dogs, weighing 20 to 50 pounds, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; and large dogs, weighing 50 pounds or more, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

For more information about the event, reach out to the canine coordinator at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Community Connection