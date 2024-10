This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The day may have been gloomy, but people were all smiles during the annual Downtown Cranford Pumpkin Spice Tour in late September. Twenty-six restaurants offered a variety of pumpkin spice flavored treats and visitors also enjoyed discounts and promotions at downtown retailers. The Maniac Pumpkin Carvers were hard at work, creating incredible and unique pumpkin creations at River & Rail Cantina.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou