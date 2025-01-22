Andrews is sworn in as commissioner of Public Works and Engineering

CRANFORD, NJ — Commissioner Brian Andrews said at Cranford’s reorganization meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4, that upcoming projects for him for 2025 include the expansion of the Children’s Room at the library, flood mitigation work, infrastructure improvements such as paving roads and drainage projects, and pedestrian safety improvements.

Andrews also said, in his new role as Public Works and Engineering commissioner, he vows to ensure that the Department of Public Works has the resources it needs to provide services to the community.