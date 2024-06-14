American Theater Group, UCPAC and NJCAC present Juneteenth celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — American Theater Group, in partnership with the New Jersey Creative Arts Collaborative and Union County Performing Arts Center, will present “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Liberation,” at Hamilton Stage. 360 Hamilton St., Rahway, on Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m.

An inspirational evening of music, dance, poetry and more, “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Liberation” will feature Grammy-nominated artist Junior Mack, accompanied by Noe Socha, along with a special performance by the Kingdom Ambassadors Youth Group and pre-show entertainment by the NJCAC Community Chorus with the musical direction of Derek Mosley.

“We are pleased to present what promises to be a rousing and exhilarating evening of outstanding entertainment from both new and established artists,” said ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience top musicians and local talent and come together to kick-off Juneteenth celebrations.”

Tickets are priced at $25 – $19 for seniors and students – and can be ordered by calling the box office at 732-499-8226 or purchased online at https://ucpac.org/event/juneteenth-a-celebration-of-liberation/.

A self-taught blues-rock musician and soulful vocalist, Mack has been playing guitar since 1968. Influenced by countless blues, rock and gospel musicians and singers, he’s combined years of listening and learning into one unique style. Aside from his own band – The Junior Mack Band – and solo efforts, he’s currently the front man for Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and a founding member of the Grammy Nominated Heritage Blues Orchestra. His style of music has been enthusiastically received by audiences within the United States, Europe and as far away as India. Mack has sat in or worked with numerous artists, including The Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, The Marshall Tucker Band, Honeyboy Edwards and Cyndi Lauper among others. Mack was a 2011 inductee into the New York Blues Hall of Fame.

Socha is a Brooklyn-based guitar and harmonica player originally from the small town of Carpi, Italy. He is influenced by folk artists such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Delta blues musicians such as Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters, and Lightnin’ Hopkins, with a hint of Hendrix-esque flavor. Socha has created his own signature sound, pairing fiery guitar technique with virtuosic harmonica playing. Socha has toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Nona Hendrix of Labelle, Vernon Reid of Living Color and Grammy Award winners Javier Limón and Paula Cole.​

Photos Courtesy of Mafalda Cavanaugh