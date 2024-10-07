American Theater Group Presents ‘My Italy Story’ at Hamilton Stage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — New York City-based actor Michael Notardonato will be starring in the one-man show “My Italy Story” at Union County Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage.

The endearing play by NJ playwright Joseph Gallo will be the 2024-25 season opener. “My Italy Story” is directed by Charlotte Cohn, who also directed American Theater Group’s “Canned Goods,” which was shown at Hamilton Stage last season. Cohn is a New York-based director, producer and actor.

Notardonato, who stars as Thomas DaGato, originated the role of Dino Del Canto in the Off-Broadway premiere of “Romeo & Bernadette.” He also recently completed filming a recurring role in a new Netflix series that will premiere in 2025.

“My Italy Story” is told through the lens of Thomas DaGato. His cousin, Louie, wants Thomas to help bring the feuding family back together. Thomas has visions of his dead grandmother and decides to take a spontaneous trip to Italy.

“It has some wonderful twists and turns,” said Notardonato.

The play resonates with him in so many ways. Notardonato’s father is an immigrant from Italy. “I was so attached to this piece,” Notardonato said. “I’m a child of immigrants. I have such a perspective shared with this character. I understand the experience of growing up as a child of immigrants; the unique way Italian families hold grudges.”

Coming from musical theater, this role is a huge challenge for Notardonato.

“I haven’t done a show with no singing or dancing,” he said. “Having to perform an entire show – me alone on stage. I’m in the midst of preparation. I’m bringing my own artistry and unique talents to the role, but I want to be guided by the director. Make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Ever since Notardonato was a child, he wanted to play the big, meaty parts. Throughout his career, he’s played Tony Manero in “Saturday Night Fever” many times. He’s also played Danny Zuko in “Grease,” Berger in “Hair” and Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys.”

“I love carrying a story,” he said. “It’s what I wanted and (I’m) lucky I got to start out that way. I just love having all the responsibility.”

Notardonato grew up in the Chicago suburbs and performed in Chicago theater when he was younger. “I was always working as a kid,” he said. “Always loved it and wanted to do it.” He was 9 years old when he played Peter Pan in his first play. Then, he took voice lessons in fifth grade. He had a natural voice as a child, but needed to hone it.

“Growing up and working alongside Chicago professionals, they took me under their wing. I learned a lot just by watching,” he said.

Watching old Hollywood cinema on television with his grandmother was how Notardonato caught the acting bug. “I draw a lot of inspiration from that era of actors,” he said.

He’s also inspired by hardworking people in his family – his parents, his sister. “I’m constantly around people who are determined to follow their passion,” he said. “People who have clear cut dreams.”

Notardonato studied at The Boston Conservatory and got a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

“I loved college,” he said. “My four years, I attribute to where I am today as an artist.”

Though Notardonato learned so much in college, he doesn’t think stage presence is something that could be taught. He said, “It’s something you just have to have in you. That ‘it’ factor. What draws other people to pay attention to you. Stage presence is the most natural gift among artists. Being able to go on stage, letting the audience trust you in the journey. That’s something that’s hard to teach.”

For others who may want to follow in his shoes, Notardonato said, “Age old advice, and advice I got – if you really want to do this, make sure you can’t see yourself doing anything else. The only thing I want to do every single day is perform. Start auditioning for local theater. Start training. Start taking yourself seriously. Ones who really make it are the ones who take themselves seriously at a young age.”

When Notardonato isn’t working, he loves to cook and renovate his apartment.

For tickets to “My Italy Story,” visit: https://ucpac.org/event/my-italy-story/.

Photos Courtesy of Stephen K Mack and Suzanne Anan