American Revolution 250th Anniversary kicks off at Nomahegan Park

UNION COUNTY, NJ — More than 100 locals came out to celebrate at Nomahegan Park in Cranford.

Union County Board of Commissioners presented the American Revolution 250th Anniversary Union County Kickoff Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 19. The day’s events featured elected officials, American Revolutionary War soldier re-enactors, local history sites, music, games and family fun.

There were also display panels, which explained how the American Revolution was connected to Union County; and how the American Revolution affected Black lives.

An Awareness Walk was also hosted to officially launch the commemoration. The event recognized the anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, known as the “Shot Heard ’Round the World,” which marked the start of the American Revolution.

Also, as part of this multiyear celebration, Union County unveiled its official 250th Anniversary Logo, which will be featured throughout the county on banners, promotional materials and digital platforms. Additionally, a countywide event calendar has been created, allowing municipalities and authorized organizations to submit their commemorative programs for approval and inclusion.

Longtime Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded and Union County Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams were in attendance.

Mark Hurwitz, of the Third NJ Regiment, said, “History happened here in Union County: The Battle of Short Hills, the Battle of Connecticut Farms and the Battle of Springfield.”

The American Revolution is very significant to Pastor Chris Iosso of Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church in Union. He said, “Because of the politics of our time, it’s important now – democracy and accountability.”

The Union County Kickoff was only the beginning. Many organizations in Union County are anticipating the 250th anniversary.

Jeff Pistol, co-chairperson of the 250 Revolution NJ Committee, said they are planning a 250th anniversary celebration of the founding of the United States. “We plan to have a parade on or about July 4, 2026.”

Shirley Maxwell, of Oswald J. Nitsche House in Kenilworth, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, said they will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of Union County, too.

Rachel Goldberg, executive director of Liberty Hall Museum in Union, said, “We’re gearing up for 250, like everyone else.”

To submit an event taking place in Union County that relates to the United States Semiquincentennial, commemorating and leading up to the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026, visit https://ucnj.org/250-events/. Events may pertain to history before, during or after 1776.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta