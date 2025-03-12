American Heart Association partners with Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The American Heart Association has partnered with Carl H. Kumpf Middle School this February for the American Heart Challenge. The purpose of the event is for the students to complete Finns Mission as they look to take on lifesaving skills.

As part of the American Heart Challenge, physical education and health teacher Brittany Casares set up an event where all Kumpf students will have the opportunity to learn about CPR/AED. All students will learn how to perform hands-only CPR and use the AED during their physical education and health class. The students began learning these lifesaving skills on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and will continue to learn these skills next week. With the help of certified CPR and AED instructor, physical education and health teacher David Hartzler is helping with the event.

Students will be provided the knowledge and information on what to do step by step. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn lifesaving skills. We are happy to provide them with the knowledge of what to do and hope they will not have to use these skills,” said Casares.

In a few years the students will have the chance to be CPR and AED certified as a junior at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

Congratulations to eighth-grader Brandon Remolino and seventh-grader Addison Lechner on being the top two fundraisers so far.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas