All eight Cranford Public Schools honor local veterans

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Schools continued its tradition of partnering with the Cranford VFW Post 335 to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the members of our town who served and continue to serve in the armed forces.

Events took place in all buildings across the district on Monday, Nov. 11, with schools welcoming more than 25 veterans, including: John Aslanian, Michael Attebury, Fred Banasiak, David Berke, Hao Chen, Joe Colangelo, Terrence Curan, Jim D’Arcy, Roger Daley, Eric Fekete, Billy Folinusz, Edward Franko, Neil Freidman, Donald Gerardo, Michael Gregory, Ken Grassia, Kyle Johnson, Tamara Johnson, Alan Murphy, James Murphy, Guin Pherson, Jennifer Piovesan, Mark Pollock, Matthew Re, Robert Reiter, Mike Rotella, Bob Wolters and VFW Post 335 Commander Mark Schwartz.

Bloomingdale Avenue School, Brookside Place School, Hillside Avenue School, Lincoln School, Livingston Avenue School, Orange Avenue School and Walnut Avenue School were adorned with student-created patriotic decorations that included messages of appreciation. VFW members then toured each school where students lined the halls for a “clap-in” to thank and celebrate their guests of honor.

Cranford High School also hosted its “Ten Questions with Our Cranford Veterans” assembly for students enrolled in United States History II again this year. Students developed and posed questions for Michael Attebury, Terrence Curan, Jim D’Arc, Billy Folinusz, Tamara Johnson and Mike Rotella who graciously shared their experiences in the US military, allowing students to develop a deeper understanding of events studied in their classes and a greater appreciation of the sacrifices members of the US military make.

“This Veterans Day celebration really brought the community together and showed our appreciation to our local heroes,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Rubin. “We are so thankful for their service.”

Cranford Public Schools and the Cranford VFW Post 335 look forward to continuing and expanding their partnership to honor our community’s service members next year.

Photos Courtesy of Allison Freeman