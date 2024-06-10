ALJ Wiffle Ball Championship concludes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — In a thrilling display of skill, determination and sheer willpower, the 2024 Wiffle Ball Championship at Arthur L. Johnson High School concluded with Team Beans emerging victorious over Team Do Not Delete.

According to Arthur L. Johnson High School Physical Education Teacher Laura Bundy, “This year’s championship, held at the historic Peragallo Gymnasium, will be remembered as one of the most exciting and unpredictable tournaments in recent memory. The final game was a nail-biter with both teams displaying exceptional defensive skills.”

The game was close until the very end. A dramatic grand slam by Team Beans star player Ryan Bienkowski helped clinch the victory for Team Beans. Bienkowski’s clutch performance earned him the MVP title.

Bundy continued, “A huge thanks goes out to Mr. Steve Barry, Mr. Caleb Bain and the ALJ PE staff for running another successful tournament this year.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski