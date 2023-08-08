ALJ Tomorrow’s Teachers have a field experience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School students in the Tomorrow’s Teachers Program recently had an opportunity to complete their field experiences at schools within the Clark community. Students in the program were assigned a cooperating teacher. During their 10 sessions with the teacher, students learned all about the teaching profession through first-hand experience. Throughout their time at the schools, ALJ students worked with small groups of preschool, elementary, and middle school students, designed bulletin boards, and reviewed lessons, in addition to many other meaningful activities.

Tomorrow’s Teachers Program Advisor Christopher Marcin said, “This was an amazing experience for our senior students. They were able to implement skills learned in the classroom, practice public speaking and develop professional relationships. I am so proud of them and greatly appreciate the partnership formed with the cooperating teachers and administrators.” The Tomorrow’s Teachers Program will return next year with a new cohort. ALJ students will begin conducting classroom observations during the fall.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Caslale Broski