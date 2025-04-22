ALJ Indoor Percussion and Color Guard shine at TIA Brick Memorial Competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Saturday, March 29, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Indoor Percussion and Color Guard teams both claimed first place at the Tournament Indoor Association Brick Memorial Competition, marking a remarkable achievement for both groups. This success highlights not only the incredible skill of each performer but also the dedication and teamwork that have been a hallmark of these program

s. With the season still early, this accomplishment sets a strong foundation for even greater success as the year progresses.

Indoor Percussion Director Andrew Calo couldn’t contain his excitement after the competition, expressing his pride in the team’s performance. “I am so excited and thrilled with how the students performed. The Indoor Percussion received a score of an 82, which is the highest we have ever received this early in the season.” This score reflects the hard work and countless hours of practice the team has invested and serves as a testament to their growth and dedication as they continue to refine their craft.

Looking ahead, both teams are gearing up for exciting upcoming competitions. Students performed at Kingsway High School on Saturday, April 5, before heading to the Region Championships on Sunday, April 27, at Southern Regional High School. With their recent success, there’s no doubt they will continue to impress and make their mark on the competitive circuit. Congratulations to the Indoor Percussion and Color Guard teams for their outstanding performances and for kicking off their seasons in such a spectacular way.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski