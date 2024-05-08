ALJ HS students attend All In Workshop

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, April 25, several Arthur L. Johnson High School students attended the All In Climate, Culture and Character Development Workshop at Central Regional High School in Bayville.

The conference featured Jostens’ education specialist Phillip Campbell and educator and keynote speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez. The goal of the program was to “energize the school culture-building work of student school leaders through inspiration, insights and proven ideas.” Speakers discussed a positive culture, academic achievement and character development.

ALJ mathematics teacher and coach Anthony DelConte said, “This was an amazing event and a great opportunity for our students. For them to be able to attend a beneficial event like this speaks volumes about the great student body that we have at ALJ. We are always trying to mold our students into becoming positive role models in society and they were able to see just how much of a positive impact they can have on creating a culture that makes people want to come to school, be the best they can be and help one another see how everyone is important to the Crusader Community. I couldn’t be prouder of the way they represented Crusader Nation and I am thankful to teach and coach them every day.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski