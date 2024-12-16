ALJ High School hosts signing day for Emma Herklo

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 13, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing day ceremony to honor Emma Herko in women’s soccer for her years of service to her sport. This event commemorated her signing of a Nation Letter of Intents to play NCAA Collegiate Athletics at Drexel University for the Dragons.

Some of her soccer accolades include:

• four-year varsity gold letter winner, grades 9-12;

• varsity girls soccer captain, grade 12 at ALJ;

• varsity girls soccer captain, grades 10 and 11 at Wardlaw + Hartridge School, Edison;

• varsity girls soccer All-GMC Blue Division, grades 10 and 11;

• finished her high school soccer career with an outstanding 66 points;

• Gothia Cup captain and two-time semifinalist – International Club Tournament in Sweden;

• played semi-pro soccer in the summer with Paisley Athletic FC in the USL–W league;

• was her Club and Super Y captain with Union County FC;

• US Futsal National Team invitee; and

• helped earn Champions Cup qualification at IMG Academy.

With all of her time outside of lacrosse, Emma is involved in…

• varsity winter and spring track, grades 9–11 while at Wardlaw + Hartridge School, Edison;

• varsity girls track and field captain at Wardlaw + Hartridge School, Edison;

• varsity track 800m school record holder at Wardlaw + Hartridge School, Edison;

• peer tutor and a tutor for English Second Language students;

• Active Minds and Spanish National Honor Society;

• private soccer coach and trainer and is a mentor for young female athletes;

• paid internship at a physical therapy and sports performance; and

• committed to Drexel University on June 18 to continue her academic and athletic career playing for the Dragons.

“Emma has been a wonderful addition to the Johnson girls soccer program. Her leadership, character and work ethic are evident and speaks through her love of the game. Drexel University will be gaining an exceptional student athlete to their program,” said head girls soccer coach Brittany Casares.

Emma maintained a grade-point average of better than 4.8 while taking honors and AP classes throughout her high school career. In addition, she volunteers teaching ESL through a program in Plainfield. Emma has coached young athletes, both independently and alongside her coaches, working with players aged 4 to 13. She is currently shadowing at the Training Ground, gaining experience in physical therapy, her intended profession.

Crusader Athletics congratulates Emma on her wonderful career thus far and wishes her the best of luck as she continues her athletic and academic career collegiately in Philadelphia with the Drexel University Dragons.

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas