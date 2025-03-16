Actor shares insights in Kean’s President’s Distinguished Lecture

UNION, NJ — Actor Giancarlo Esposito encouraged aspiring actors and others to pursue their goals “with your whole being” during his appearance this week in the Kean University President’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

The award-winning star of the AMC hit “Breaking Bad,” the new Marvel film “Captain America: Brave New World” and numerous other productions, Esposito spoke about his five-decade career journey in film, theater and television.

“It’s not just glamour. It’s dedication; it’s sacrifice; it’s passion,” Esposito said. “Don’t do it unless you really have to. But if you love it, do it and commit to it. It will all come around.”

Kean President Lamont O. Repollet welcomed the audience to the latest installment of the lecture series, which brings transformative voices to Kean’s campus.

“You are joining us at a time when Kean has much to celebrate, including our recent designation as a Carnegie R2 research university,” Repollet said. “In a world that increasingly demands authenticity and adaptability, Giancarlo Esposito’s journey offers a powerful roadmap for how embracing one’s complete identity leads to personal fulfillment and professional achievement.”

The president also introduced Kean’s first lady, Darlene Repollet, who served as moderator of the event. She described Esposito as “a storyteller in the truest sense – an artist who understands the power of narrative, the depth of human emotion and the importance of representation.”

Known for playing both complex villains and inspiring characters, Esposito received Emmy nominations and Critic’s Choice Awards for his portrayal of kingpin Gustavo Fring in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

He will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Electric State” and Netflix series “The Residence.” He also acted in 13 Broadway musicals during his career.

The son of a Black American opera singer and an Italian set builder, Esposito was born in Europe and moved with his family to the United States. He was cast in his first Broadway production at age 8.

He addressed Kean audiences in both a sold-out lecture, “Breaking Barriers: Giancarlo Esposito on Art, Identity and Redefining Success,” and a small classroom session with Kean Theatre Conservatory students.

Esposito shared insights into the entertainment industry and his experiences as a biracial actor, emphasizing the importance of wellness and “breathing in the day.” He also recounted stories of working with Spike Lee, George C. Scott and other luminaries.

“I’ve always lived by following my heart to the journey of what really makes me happy and really moves me forward,” he said, adding, “I was rejected so many times it hurt,” but each rejection opened a road to growth as an actor.

“For all you young people, it is truly, truly important to do something for the right reason. To find the truth of your connection to it,” he said. “When you love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life.”

“He is amazing,” said Josh Moser, an assistant professor of theater, who attended both the classroom session and lecture. “One of the exciting things about the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series is when that kind of actor speaks in that kind of intimate environment, it makes students’ dreams seem attainable.”

Kean junior Courtney-Joy Breeden, of Hillside, a journalism student minoring in marketing and theatre, called Esposito’s appearance ‘a great moment.’

“I’ve been studying theater since I was 6 years old. To hear him say we have to push through, we have to keep fighting for what we want, was very inspiring,” she said.

First-year marketing student Diauna Rowell, of Trenton, came to the lecture wearing a T-shirt featuring Esposito’s character from the Spike Lee film “Do the Right Thing.” She said she just wished her mom, who bought her the T-shirt and is a fan of his, could have joined her.

“I saw the poster for this and thought, I have to go,” Rowell said. “It was great. I’m happy to be here.”

Kean’s President’s Distinguished Lecture Series will continue Monday, April 28, when the university welcomes writer and podcaster Kara Swisher, to talk about technology and artificial intelligence.

For more information about Kean’s President’s Distinguished Lecture Series, visit kean.edu/lectureseries.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University