Accreditation Assessment Team invites public comment

UNION, NJ — A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday, May 2, will examine all aspects of the Union Police Department policies and procedures, management, operations and support services Police Director Christopher Donnelly announced on Monday, April 22.

“Verification by the team that the Union Police Department meets the commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Donnelly said.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 909-851-5265 on Thursday, May 2, between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m. Email comments can be sent to [email protected].

Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Contact Police Officer Joseph Devlin, accreditation manager, for information about the standards at 908-851-5265.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Union Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program director at [email protected] or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton 08053.

The Union Police department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards, in order to achieve accredited status. Donnelly said, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The Accreditation Program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J. Delgado. “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Delgado said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.