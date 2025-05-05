Academy musicians take trip to UCPAC for a Women’s History Month concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — On Wednesday, March 5, the Rahway Academy Music Department took a field trip to the Union County Performing Arts Center to attend a NJ Youth Symphony Orchestra Concert. This field trip served as the absolute ideal extension to Music in Our Schools Month and Women’s History Month instruction, which serves as this concert’s theme this year. The NJ Youth Symphony Orchestra performed their program titled “Raise Her Voice!” which was thoughtfully designed for middle school musicians, providing them an immersive experience with the powerful music of Louise Farrenc, Florence Price, Chen Yi and Gabriela Lena Frank, highlighting the vibrant compositions of historical and contemporary women composers. Academy musicians enjoyed the trip and drew inspiration from what they saw and heard.

Photos Courtesy of Kristina Petti