Abraham Clark SAR presents medals to police, fire, EMS

ROSELLE, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec 18, Christopher Sands, president of the Abraham Clark Chapter of the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the SAR Law Enforcement, Fire Safety and EMS Medals to officers from Roselle at the Abraham Clark Memorial House. Police Officer Stanley Edouard received the Law Enforcement Medal, Firefighter Vincent Costanza and Fire Chief Christopher Laba received the Fire Safety Medal, and Firefighter Daniel Meirer received the EMS Medal. The ceremony was attended by Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw, Councilwomen Isabel Sousa and Denise Wilkerson, Fire Chief Christopher Laba, Police Acting Chief Helder Freire, members of the Police and Fire Departments and family and friends.

The Abraham Clark Chapter NJSSAR would like to thank the Mayor, Borough Council and all the borough departments for all the help they have given this year. More information on the NJSSAR can be found at NJSSAR.org or contact Sands at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands