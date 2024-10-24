Abraham Clark Memorial House is open for Four Centuries in a Weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Abraham Clark Memorial House was open Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, as part of Union County’s Four Centuries in a Weekend. Many visitors attended on both days. Thanks were given to the teachers who gave their students extra credit for visiting during the weekend.

There are artifacts from the actual Clark farmhouse, the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and from the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. The Society of the Sons of the American Revolution was started in Elizabeth in 1889.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands