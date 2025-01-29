Abraham Clark chapter of SAR supports veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Chris Sands, president of the Abraham Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, attended the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Capt. Newell Rodney Fiske VFW 335 Post in Cranford and, afterward, presented Post Commander Mark Schwartz with a SAR Flag Retirement Certificate. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Sands attended the Clark American Legion Post 328 Christmas Party and presented Post Commander David Broadwell with a SAR Flag Retirement Certificate and a SAR Law Enforcement Medal and Certificate to Roselle Park Chief of Police Dominick Frino, who is also a legion member.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands