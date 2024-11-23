Abraham Clark Chapter of SAR gets support from local supermarket

ROSELLE, NJ — Chris Sands, president of the Abraham Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presents the SuperFresh Roselle Manager with a SAR Certificate of Appreciation for the generous donation of $200 of food for the 105th Monument Rededication event at the Abraham Clark Memorial House. Sands showed him a video and he said, “I didn’t think so many people would be there. That’s great, the history; if you do it again we will support you.”

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands

