A purr-fect evening at Kenilworth Public Library

KENLWORTH, NJ — There’s nothing more adorable than the pitter-patter of little paws. And that was apparent recently at Kenilworth Public Library, where kittens were the focus of the evening. Children ages 3 and older attended a special story time, followed by a special visitor from an animal shelter.

Robin Koerner, coordinator of children’s services, hosted this very special program targeted towards animal lovers.

First up, self-published children’s author Nora Bruno read from her book “The Meow Brothers … Find a Home.”

The adorable story was inspired by Bruno’s two rescued cats, Cheshire and Barnabas. She found the cats outside while she was in high school. In the book, Bruno tells the story of two cats, Chester and Barnaby – and Madison, a young girl who loves all animals. Madison cares for the outdoor cats, feeding them and looking after them.

Bruno, who was born and raised in New Jersey, earned a bachelor’s degree in small animal science and a certification in equine massage therapy. Her goal is to conduct research in the future to benefit both animals and humans.

Following Bruno’s presentation, social media manager Olivia Gonzalez, from the Associated Humane Societies, Newark Branch, talked about three 10-week-old kittens, Sammy, Willie and Louie, who were found without their mother. They were bottle-fed, cared for and now ready for adoption to a loving home.

She said, “When you see an animal in need, tell an adult.”

Gonzalez further explained that, during spring and summer, there are lots of cats and kittens at the shelter. “Cats can reproduce like no other. We’re always looking for fosters for kittens.”

The shelter is always full of both cats and dogs. It was built in 1906 as New Jersey’s first animal shelter. With more than 100 years of caring and servicing the animals of New Jersey, AHS is a cornerstone in animal welfare.

They rescue stray and homeless animals, both domestic and wildlife, providing quality care and sanctuary until loving homes can be found. Also, as a community-based organization, it provides low-cost veterinary care and humane education to promote responsible pet guardianship throughout New Jersey.

Children and their families were able to meet Sammy, Willie and Louie, who were all available for adoption. AHS is open from noon to 5 p.m. Those interested in adoptable animals can submit an application prior to their visit.

To learn more about the Kenilworth Public Library, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

To learn more about Nora Bruno, visit: https://www.instagram.com/author.nora.violetviepress/.

To learn more about AHS, visit: https://ahscares.org/newark/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta