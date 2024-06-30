A night to remember for Union High School Class of 2024

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Temperatures checked in at 90 degrees. Union High School graduates marched in their caps and gowns, water bottles in hand. Hundreds of parents and loved ones tried to beat the heat, many holding umbrellas over their heads. Some kicked their shoes off.

The 142nd Commencement, Union High School, Class of 2024 ceremony began on a somber note. It was announced that student Carlton Amanor, 17, had lost his battle with leukemia on Nov. 28. A cap and gown were placed on what would have been his seat, and there was a moment of silence.

Class of 20204 salutatorian Abigail Naranjo said, “My journey started with my parents. They arrived from Costa Rica. My parents did not have the opportunity to make the most of their lives like I did. I never heard any complaints, only gratitude. I thank my parents for never giving up. They handcrafted my wings.”

Valedictorian Sneha Mexon said, “Today is the big day, an important milestone in our lives. As I stand here today, I thank my family for making this possible. To all my teachers. I’m so thankful for all the friends I’ve made who helped me grow as a person.”

Board of Education President Chastity Santana quoted Marianne Williamson, from her book, “A Return to Love”: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”

Continuing, she said, “Class of 2024, set forth in the world and know that you are capable of more than your wildest dreams.”

Interim Principal Althea Bossard-Harris said, “You’ve grown in knowledge and character and forged lasting friendship. Pursue your passion. Face your future with integrity.”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Jessica Bedele, is a proud alumna of Union High School, who graduated in 2014. She is a pediatric resident at the esteemed Goryeb Children’s Hospital. She said, “Growing up, I always had the desire to become a doctor. I discovered my purpose to learn new skills, broaden my horizons. As you embark your journey beyond these walls, seize opportunities as they arise. Stay ready, not only academically and professionally, but emotionally and mentally. Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and seize each moment. Aim high. Set ambitions and goals for yourself.”

Superintendent of Schools Gerry Benaquista said, “It’s an exciting day for our students. How amazing do you feel, right now, sharing this moment with your family, your loved ones? Nike says, ‘Just do it.’ You did it!”

Continuing, he said, “Your education doesn’t end today. It’s just beginning. Lead with kindness and empathy. Treat others with respect and kindness. Your impact on others is a power legacy you leave behind. Believe in your dreams. Trust in your ability to know you can shape your destiny.”

Sen. Joseph Cryan was the distinguished guest of honor. He said, “You could be the president of the United States. The reality of it is you have so many options.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta