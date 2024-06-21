Mayor, City Council and Rahway Social Justice Commission commemorate Juneteenth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council have partnered with the Rahway Social Justice Commission to present several programs observing Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth not only commemorates the end of slavery — it also presents an opportunity to recognize the longstanding struggle for justice and equity faced by our Black and African American community members,” said Mayor Raymond A Giacobbe. “It is my sincere hope you join us in celebration and reflection of Juneteenth’s significance as we continue to fight for a more equitable and just future.”

On Wednesday, June 19, residents and neighbors were invited to join the Rahway City Council and the Rahway Social Justice Commission for the City’s Juneteenth Flag Raising at 5 p.m. at the Rahway Train Station Plaza. Remarks will be shared by Councilman At Large Jeffrey Brooks on the significance of Juneteenth.

“As a councilman and a proud black American with direct lineage to the enslaved on both sides of my family, I take immense pride in our Juneteenth celebrations here in Rahway,” said Brooks. “We honor our enslaved and formerly enslaved ancestors and their fight for freedom not just by celebrating, but by educating the masses and showcasing the talents of their descendants — only a few generations removed.

On Friday, June 21, festivities continue at the Rahway Public Library with the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. The chairman of the city of Rahway’s Social Justice Commission, the Rev. Marti Robinson, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

“Yes, Major General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves were free in Galveston, Texas, 159 years ago, but this country’s broken system continues to force black people to constantly fight for our humanity, dignity, equality and freedom,” said Robinson. “Nonetheless, Juneteenth also personifies the bravery, heroism, fearlessness, mental toughness and unbreakable spirit of black people… We still choose to find joy, peace and jubilation as we celebrate in community. I am extremely proud to be a black man every single day of my life.”

The official programming will feature the “Pledge of Allegiance,” presented by the Rahway ROTC; the “Negro Nation Anthem,” performed by Lucille Hollis; and performances from the Rahway Dance Theatre and Steppaz With Attitude. Following a flag raising outside the library, attendees will be joined by keynote speaker professor Terry Benjamin. The presentation of four Harriet Tubman Skilled Trade Scholarships, sponsored by the Rahway Social Justice Commission, will follow. Attendees are then invited to take part in the Juneteenth Learning Experience at the Rahway Recreation Center featuring partners from Primerica Financial Services Inc., Columbia Bank, Rahway’s Health Department, United Way of Greater Union County, I Love 2 Read Book & Literacy Festival, Reworld – formerly Covanta – and NAACP Rahway branch. The event will also feature a yoga and wellness offering by Lian Brooks and education on Black hair care by Ashanti Erhart.

For more information on Juneteenth programming, visit https://www.cityofrahway.org/508/Juneteenth.

Photos Courtesy of ILuvThatPhoto LLC