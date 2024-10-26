26 Arthur L. Johnson students recognized by College Board as AP Scholars

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson has announced that 26 of its students have been recognized by The College Board as AP Scholars. The awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement through AP courses and exams.

Fifteen students have been noted as AP Scholars receiving a score of 3 or better on three or more AP exams.

Four students have been recognized as AP Scholars with Honor receiving an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or better on four or more of these exams.

ALJ has six AP Scholars with Distinction receiving an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or better on five or more of these exams.

Five students received the AP Capstone Diploma and three earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.