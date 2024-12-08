25th annual Breakfast with Santa is a big success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Salvatore “Sal” Bonaccorso recently presented the 25th annual Breakfast with Santa at The Gran Centurions in Clark.

More than 1,000 people were served three buffet breakfasts during three sessions throughout the morning. The event was fully booked. Due to the popularity of the event, it was open to Clark children only, newborn through age 10, who were escorted by a parent or guardian. Aunts, uncles and grandparents had to sit this one out, in order to have seating for more children.

Santa Claus was the highlight of the morning and children patiently waited in a long line to meet him.

He said, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone in Clark and around the world.”

Ralph Bernardo, director of Recreation for the township of Clark, said, “It’s another wonderful event hosted by the mayor and council. It’s a busy weekend in Clark. It’s wonderful to see smiling faces and family.”

The township of Clark also celebrated its 20th annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting event during the weekend, which also drew a large crowd.

Council member Brian Toal said, “It brings out the heart and soul of our community. You see it in the faces of the children.”

Council President Angel Albanese said, “It’s all about kids and families.”

Also in attendance were 2nd Ward Council member Pat O’Connor and Council member at Large Jimmy Minniti.

Jennifer Hume was there with her husband and children. They’ve been coming for eight years. “It’s so great,” she said.

Steven Parente was there with his entire family and said, “It’s a great time to bring our family.” It was their fifth year attending.

Megan Sales was there with her 4-year-old son, Liam. She said, “We come every year to kick off the season.” She added that the photo they take with Santa is the photo they use as their Christmas card photo.

Yen Kha said, “We bring the children to visit with Santa and enjoy the day.”

Tara Acquaviva was there with her 1-year-old son, Owen. She said, “We love it. We come every year. It’s one of our favorites. The oldest doesn’t want to come anymore; he’s 13. My 10-year-old is here.”

To learn more about upcoming events in Clark, visit: https://www.ourclark.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta