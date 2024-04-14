21st annual Rahway Taste of Spring has much to offer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The event was sold out and attendees waited patiently to get inside.

Presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Rahway City Council, Rahway Taste of Spring celebrated its 21st anniversary. Establishments located throughout Rahway and neighboring towns offered a one-of-a-kind sampling experience. The event is widely recognized as one of the largest tasting events of its kind in the New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area. Thirty-five eateries and bakeries were featured, plus an additional 35 stations of national distributors of fine wine, boutique beers and aperitifs.

“It’s one of the best events. Everyone loves it!” said Christine Bennett, the box office manager of Union County Performing Arts Center. Bennett and Mary Hyatt, also with UCPAC, had a table selling tickets to the shows and memberships.

William Benitez, a lifelong resident of Rahway and manager of Uruguma Saludable, said his business is growing because of the event. Uruguma offers a variety of smoothies. Benitez had the business for nine years and says he leads a healthy lifestyle.

Prakash Singh has owned Juice Hub for seven years. He agreed that Taste of Spring has helped his business a lot in the beginning. He remembers five years ago, when downtown Rahway was empty. Now business has picked up. “I wanted something real,” he said. “I like to eat clean. A lot of places use artificial powdered milk in their smoothies.” Singh has another location in South Orange, with a full kitchen.

Kevin MCGehrin, a sales ambassador for Tito’s, was at the event for the first time. Working for Tito’s is a “feel-good job” for him, because the brand works with charities and gives back to the community.

Tiare Pavez, a bartender and server at Chevy’s Fresh Mex, said, “We have the best burritos. The best drinks. It’s the best place in Linden!” It was her second year at the Taste of Spring event and she says she loves the people, sampling food from other establishments and watching the people dancing.

Vishal Patel is the co-founder of Junglee — inspired craft cocktails in a can. He took his mom’s refreshing drink recipes and made them into alcoholic beverages. For example, tamarind margarita, a sweet and sour cocktail combining tamarind with tequila. The drinks are all-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO. He started the business a year ago, wanting to try something new. He said, “Junglee means wild.”

Jeff Spelman, owner of The Coffee Box, offers premium, sustainable coffee.

Misty Brexel, a brand ambassador for Trinchero Napa Valley, raved about their great price point. “There’s something for everyone,” she said. “Good quality, great price.”

Courtney LoGiudice, a promotional model for Hendrick’s, was promoting their new product. It was her second year at Taste of Spring and she said, “The energy is so lively and positive. Everyone is having a good time.”

Bevin Burke, catering and events manager of Havana Central in Edison, was serving roast pork and a vegan paella, as well as a non-alcoholic mojito.

Daryl Perkins, of Scotch Plains, was one of the attendees. “The food is fantastic,” she said. Her favorite is the burrito from The Waiting Room.

Keith Perkins said he liked the variety and tastes a bit of all the local restaurants. “It’s so reasonably priced,” he said. “We need more. A taste of winter, a taste of summer…” His favorite restaurant at the event is La Chula Tex-Mex.

Usef Moorehead, of Rahway, said the event is “a lot of fun.” He enjoyed the food and seeing the neighborhood coming out. He said his favorite restaurant is Meson Tropical, a restaurant in Linden that had a booth there.

Rachel Feller, of Rahway, said she liked to try everything in the area. She also goes to Meson.

Danielle Lovis, of Rahway, said it was her first time at Taste of Spring and she was overwhelmed. She was having her photo taken at Lili 360 Photo Booth.

Lili Rivera, owner of Lili 360 Photo Booth, was in business for just a year. “They love it!” she said, in regard to her clientele. What makes her photo booth so special is that she will accommodate prices for her customers.

Throughout the event, a DJ played upbeat music such as, “Red Red Wine,” “Higher Love” and “Superstition.”

Of the many participants, other businesses included Rego Wines, Adeline Deli, The Wine Group, Hugo’s Restaurant, Wheelie Good Pierogi, Souped!, Cooks Kitchn, The Protein Corner, Skrewball, Alfonso’s Catering, Craven BBQ, Pinho’s Bakery, Gigi’s Latin Bistro, R&J Pizzeria, and Mulberry Street Restaurant.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta