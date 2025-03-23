2025 Plant A Seed Program Grants announced, including Tree Grant

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of the 2025 Plant a Seed Program Grants, supporting schools and community organizations in expanding garden-based education and sustainability initiatives. This year, in addition to the Kids Dig In! School Garden Grant and the Union County Means Green Community Garden Grant, Union County, is introducing the new Fruitful Futures Tree Grant – an initiative that will provide fruit trees to eligible schools, nonprofit organizations and municipal entities.

“We are happy to continue supporting school and community gardens through our Plant a Seed Program and even more excited to introduce the Fruitful Futures Tree Grant,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “This new initiative will create a lasting impact, providing both an educational resource and a sustainable food source for years to come. I want to thank Commissioner Granados for his leadership in creating and now expanding this program, ensuring that our communities continue to have access to meaningful, hands-on sustainability projects.”

Administered through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund, these grants give schools and community partners the opportunity to expand existing gardens or start new ones, creating hands-on learning experiences in agriculture, sustainability and nutrition.

2025 grant opportunities

• Kids Dig In! School Garden Grant – Available to K-12 schools, this grant provides funding to create or expand school gardens, offering students hands-on opportunities to learn about healthy eating, environmental stewardship, and sustainability.

• Union County Means Green Community Garden Grant – Open to K-12 schools and community partners, this grant supports the development of community gardens that increase access to fresh produce and promote environmental awareness.

• NEW: Fruitful Futures Tree Grant – Available to K-12 schools, nonprofit organizations, and municipal entities, this grant provides a fruit tree to be planted on-site, serving as a long-term reminder of the importance of conservation and providing a sustainable food source. This grant is limited in supply and will be awarded based on need, scope, population served, and readiness to proceed.

“Since we first launched the Plant a Seed Program, it has flourished, helping to create or enhance more than 159 school and community gardens across Union County,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Union County Open Space Trust Fund. “These programs have introduced students and residents to hands-on sustainability education, increased access to fresh produce and strengthened community engagement. As we continue to prioritize environmental responsibility, we are expanding this initiative to include the Fruitful Futures Tree Grant, ensuring that our communities not only grow their own food but also benefit from long-term, sustainable resources for years to come.”

Applications for all three grants are now open. Interested schools and organizations can learn more and apply at ucnj.org/plant-a-seed-garden-grants. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 7.

For questions or additional details, contact Angelica Cedeno at 908-558-2279 or via email at [email protected].