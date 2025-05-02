2025 P.A.L. Fishing Derby is a real catch

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — More than 1,000 rainbow trout were fully stocked in the pond at the Summit Municipal Golf Course recently. Summit residents were invited to bring a fishing rod and reel and fish for the weekend of Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27. Admission was free and there were also free hot dogs and free soda for all attendees.

The 2025 Police Athletic League Fishing Derby was sponsored by the Summit PAL and Department of Community programs. The fish come from Big Brown Fish in Pennsylvania via truck.

Sgt. Christian Eriksen said the fishing derby started in 1954. He’s been a part of it for 15 years. It’s sponsored by PAL to give back to the community. “A lot of people enjoy catching fish,” he said. “It’s an event (where) everyone can come for free and enjoy themselves.”

Eriksen said the PAL has been sponsoring the fishing derby for a long time. “It was run by Jim Pantini for a while, in the early 2000s. We took over. It’s been run by police officers for a very long time. Volunteers are family members of the late Sgt. Zimmer, who retired. Jim Pantini’s kids and nephews and nieces… All family members of deceased police officers help out,” he said.

While the children love fishing, they also enjoy talking with the police officers. Eriksen said, “It gets them to speak to us. We’re in plain clothes. We speak with them to help them out and when they win a fish.”

There was also a kiddie pool for children 5 and younger to catch fish.

“We try to keep it safe for everybody,” said Eriksen.

Tommy, 6, said he caught 12 fish.

Jaden, 15, said “I didn’t catch any. My friends caught some. It’s awesome, a nice time.”

Brianna, 15, said she enjoyed being able to communicate with everyone at the event.

Meshach, 15, caught four fish and gave one to a friend.

Sean Murphy, of New Providence, was there with his 8-year-old son, Will. “I love hanging out with my kids and making memories,” Murphy said.

“I love fishing!” said Will.

Remi, 6, was celebrating her birthday. She caught her first fish and said, “I feel good.”

Fraternal twins, Stephanie and Rachel, 11, were having a blast joking around. One caught a fish and the other pretended she was going to eat it.

To learn more about Summit Community Programs, visit: https://www.summitcommunityprograms.com/.

To learn more about the Summit PAL, visit: http://summitpal.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta