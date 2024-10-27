2024 Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit now visiting Trinitas Regional Medical Center

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2024 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is currently on digital display at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth. This year’s exhibit is a selection of 21 works selected from the 2024 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day event celebrating creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts at Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside.

“We are proud to continue showcasing the exceptional artwork created by our students in this traveling exhibition. Their pieces have sparked conversations and inspired visitors at previous stops throughout Union County, demonstrating that artistic expression is a positive experience everyone can enjoy,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “As we bring this showcase to Trinitas Hospital, we are hopeful that hospital staff, residents and visitors alike will join us in visiting the exhibit and celebrating the creativity and artistry our students have conveyed through their pieces.”

As one of the sponsors of the Teen Arts Festival, Trinitas Regional Medical Center is happy to have the digital exhibit on display in their main lobby, located at 225 Williamson St., Elizabeth.

“We’re so proud to celebrate this year’s talented teen artists of Union County,” said Nancy DiLiegro, president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center. “Their dynamic work is now being displayed on the screen in the lobby of Trinitas, where visitors, patients, community members and employees will be able to enjoy it.”

The 2024 Teen Arts Tour includes the following exhibiting students:

• Berkeley Heights: Governor Livingston High School, Sophia Castrovinci;

• Cranford: Cranford High School, Madison Cardona; Lincoln School CAP Program, Anthony Scherer;

• Elizabeth: Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, Valentina Ocampo; Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Angelina Correia; JVJ STEM Academy, Andy Medina; J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Maria Galarza; John E. Dwyer Technology Academy, David Mateo Garavito Ariea; Thomas Edison Career and Technical Academy, Hailey Lowe Cabreja and Vanessa Ponce; Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy, Keziah Hanson;

• Kenilworth: David Brearley High School, Laura Limon;

• Linden: Linden High School, Lenara Osborn;

• New Providence: New Providence High School, Ava Cominsky;

• Plainfield: Plainfield Academy of Arts, Emanuel Perry;

• Roselle: Abraham Clark High School, Trinity Moore and Carla Torres;

• Roselle Park: Roselle Park High School, Anna da Silva and Emma Lantiqua; and

• Scotch Plains: Union County Academy of the Performing Arts, Maria Thomas; Union County Vo-Tech High School, Anthony Granados.

The Union County Teen Arts Festival & Touring Exhibit is coordinated each year by the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, Department of Parks and Recreation.

For information about all Cultural and Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550. NJ Relay service users should call 7-1-1 or email [email protected].