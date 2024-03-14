2024 Union County Senior Art Exhibit is open for entries

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that registration has opened for the 2024 Union County Senior Art Exhibit, from Friday, April 19, to Thursday, May 30. Coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, the Senior Art Exhibit will be at the Scotch Plains campus of UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ, at 1776 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains. A closing reception will be on Thursday, May 30, for all exhibiting artists. Residents of Union County, age 60 and older, both professional and non-professional artists, are invited and encouraged to enter an artwork.

“We are delighted to open registration for the 2024 Union County Senior Art Exhibit,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “This exhibit not only highlights the artistic achievements of our seniors, but also provides a platform for them to share their unique perspectives and stories through art. Whether you’re an experienced artist or discovering your talent later in life, the Senior Art Exhibit is for you.”

The media categories are: acrylic painting, oil painting, watercolor, pastel, works on paper – drawing, photography, digital art – excluding digital photography, mixed media, printmaking, sculpture and craft. Entries must be original work completed between April 2021 and April 2024. The deadline to register is Sunday, April 14. Registration online is required. Find complete instructions, rules and a registration form at www.ucnj.org/senior-art. For seniors who do not have internet access, a relative or friend with an email address may register on behalf of the artist; or the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs will assist artists with registration by phone.

Artworks entered will be judged by a panel of professional artists who will designate separate awards for professional artists and non-professionals. First-place 2D artworks will be exhibited at the Commissioners Gallery during the summer. All first-place artworks will go on to compete at the state level in the New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show in the fall.

“Art is a vital aspect of senior life,” said Commissioner Vice Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon, liaison for the Advisory Council on Aging. “It fosters creativity and self-expression, inspiring the lives of our seniors. Through initiatives like the Union County Senior Art Exhibit, we honor their talents, stories and contributions to our community.”

For assistance or questions about the Senior Arts Exhibit, or to receive instructions by mail or email, email [email protected] or call 908-558-2552 weekdays. Relay users dial 7-1-1. This program is made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. To learn more about the programs and services offered by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, visit https://ucnj.org/parks-recreation/cultural-heritage-affairs/.