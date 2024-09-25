2024 STEM Educational Growth Grant awarded

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that more than $25,000 has been awarded to various Union County schools and non-profit organizations through the new STEM Educational Growth Grant, aimed at further enriching the impact of garden-based education initiatives. This grant is an extension of the Plant-A-Seed Program and will offer additional resources to 2024 awardees to develop educational programming in agriculture, food science, nutrition, climate-change and sustainability.

“STEM education is essential in schools because it prepares students for future jobs, fostering creativity and critical thinking,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Grant funding helps Union County offer high-quality STEM programs in schools, as well as non-profits, ensuring all residents can benefit.”

The STEM Educational Growth Grant is awarded to programs and experiences that enhance understanding and promote educational opportunities to expand awareness of Science, Technology. Engineering and Mathematic initiatives related to agriculture, food science, nutrition and sustainability. Examples include science fairs, farm to table cooking demonstrations and activities, lectures and workshops related to agriculture, food science, nutrition and sustainability.

With this grant opportunity, Union County will continue to invest in STEM-based education that nurtures creativity, innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills in our youth and communities.

A list of grants awarded to schools and organizations in Union County are as follows:

Cranford:

• Livingston Avenue School – $700

• Hanson Park Conservancy – $1,000

Elizabeth:

• Dr. Antonia Pantoja School No. 27 – $2,000

• William F. Halloran School No. 22 – $1,500

• John E. Dwyer Technology Academy – $365

• Woodrow Wilson School No.19 – $500

• JVJ STEM Academy – School No. 92 – $1,000

• Dr. Albert Einstein Academy School No. 29 – $1,000

• J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy – $250

• John Marshall School No. 20 – $500

• Elmora Community Garden – $964

• Elizabeth Community Center/Prevention Links – $764.43

• Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth – $1,000

• Jewish Family Service of Central New Jersey – $750

Hillside:

• A.P. Morris Early Childhood Center – $250

• Hurden-Looker Elementary School – $1,000

Linden:

• Linden School No. 4 – $250

Plainfield:

• Plainfield High School – $1,500

• Joanne Hollis Garden Resident Association – $1,000

• Richmond Towers – $696

Roselle:

• Inroads to Opportunities – $500

Roselle Park:

• Robert Gordon Elementary School – $1,000

• Sherman Elementary School – $365

• Roselle Park Middle School – $860

Scotch Plains:

• Scotch Plains Community Garden – $850

Springfield:

• Springfield Free Public Library – $770

Summit:

• Reeves-Reed Arboretum – $353

• Summit Area YMCA – $650

Union:

• Livingston Elementary School – $750

• Battle Hill Elementary School – $1,000

• Township of Union Community Garden – $525

Westfield:

• Crossroads School – $1,000

• Westlake School – $228.97

• Jefferson Elementary School – $600

“With the support of the Plant A Seed Program, my fellow commissioners and I were inspired by the innovative programs created by our existing gardens in Union County that help promote urban farming, foster community relationships and has cultivated a love for learning in our youth through hands-on-experiences,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Board. “The expansion of the Plant of Seed Program that I worked to create alongside our Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded through the Office of Open Space will help our educators and residents in Union County continue to create incredible educational program opportunities related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. These opportunities will better prepare our community in STEM-related challenges in the future and encourage a culture of learning and sustainability.”

The STEM Educational Growth Grant is offered through the Open Space Trust Fund, designed to carry out the Union County Board of County Commissioner’ policies to conserve open spaces, offer recreational opportunities and preserve historic sites. For more information about the office, call 908-558-2278.