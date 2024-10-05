2024 Hispanic Heritage Month awardees to be honored at Union County’s Family Fun Day

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the recipients for the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Awards will be presented at the annual Union County Hispanic Heritage Family Fun Day. This free event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Warinanco Park in Roselle.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s award winners for their outstanding contributions, which have enriched not just the Latino community but all of Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Their work adds to the notable legacy of Hispanic leaders who inspire future generations. I invite everyone to join us in honoring these incredible individuals and to stay for the festivities as we celebrate Latin culture this month. I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Family Fun Day is a free event open to all, featuring activities for residents of all ages, including music, arts and crafts, inflatable bounce houses, photo booth, live cultural performances and informational tables with giveaways from community organizations and businesses. Local food trucks offering Latin-inspired cuisine and ice cream will also be on site. Free food vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for use at the food trucks or ice cream truck while supplies last. Once the vouchers are gone, attendees can purchase food and ice cream from the trucks or bring their own food and snacks.

The event will prominently feature the presentation of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month Awards, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to uplifting and representing the Hispanic community in Union County and beyond.

“As we celebrate the rich heritage of Hispanic culture, it’s equally important to highlight the leaders of today who are breaking barriers and shaping the future for Latinos,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “I am especially proud to honor this year’s awardees, whose remarkable achievements reflect the strength and resilience of our community. As the first female Hispanic Commissioner on the board, it is a privilege to recognize their contributions and celebrate the legacy they are building.”

This special recognition celebrates the honorees and the positive impact they have had. As part of the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of cultural experiences, connect with local vendors, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere that highlights the richness and diversity of our heritage. This celebration underscores the collective strength and dynamic spirit of our community.

“As a proud Salvadoran-American, it is a privilege to recognize those who exemplify leadership within our Hispanic community,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados. “These recipients have transformed their personal experiences into powerful forces for change, driving success not only in their own lives but in the lives of those they serve. Their continuing commitment to empowering and uplifting others stands as a true testament to the impact of public service, inspiring all of us to do more for our communities.”

The 2024 Hispanic Heritage Award recipients include:

• Maritza Martinez, president of Frente Independiente Emprendedores Latinos, is honored with the Angel Estrada Community Leadership Award. With more than 23 years of service to the Latino community, Martinez has made a profound impact through her work as a court interpreter and paralegal. As the first Hispanic vice president of the American Chamber of Commerce, she has broken new ground and demonstrated her exceptional leadership. Currently, she serves on the Board of Trustees of the Plainfield Library and the Board of Directors of the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital/Latino Directory. Her steadfast commitment has earned her the Woman of the Year and Community Leader awards from Latinos del Mundo V.I.P. in 2023.

• Elizabeth Montes, director of Immigration Compliance for the We Are One New-Jersey – Union County Program, is the recipient of the Community Advocacy Award. A dedicated advocate for the Hispanic community, Montes began her career managing large caseloads for immigrants in Colombia before continuing her work in the United States. During the past decade, she has guided Union County residents through their journey to U.S. citizenship with compassion and empathy. Montes has helped more than 4,000 individuals achieve citizenship and has been recognized with excellence awards from the Hispanic Community of New Jersey for her invaluable contributions to social service.

• Detective Veronica Garcia of the Elizabeth Police Department and the members of the Elizabeth Police Explorers Program are receiving the Public Safety Award for their exceptional service. After emigrating from Ecuador at age 11, Garcia shifted from a successful banking career to law enforcement, joining the Elizabeth Police Department in 2016 and being promoted to Detective in 2024. She specializes in handling juvenile and domestic violence cases and has led the Elizabeth Police Explorers Program for the past three years, where she mentors high school students. Through her leadership, the program achieved notable success at the NJ Youth Academy on Saturday, July 13, where 20 explorers from the program competed against numerous cadets from across the state. The explorers underwent intensive training at Drew University and earned the Director’s Award, along with several individual honors. Their outstanding performance highlights their dedication to the values and skills they have developed throughout the year.

• Alejandro Mejia, Spanish teacher at David Brearley Middle-High School in Kenilworth, is recognized with the Educational Leadership Award. Mejia, who has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Kean University and a master’s degree in education from Rutgers Graduate School of Education, has been dedicated to teaching Spanish for the past five years. His use of interactive techniques and real-life concepts creates a deep understanding of the Spanish language and practical communication skills in his students. Mejia’s achievements include being the student speaker at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education Commencement in 2019, the 2024 NJ Governor’s Educator of the Year for David Brearley Middle-High School and Union County Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025. His dedication to education and his students makes him a distinguished and inspiring figure in the academic community.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. For more information, contact Community Engagement and Diversity Coordinator Judith Guest at 908-527-4388 or via email at [email protected].