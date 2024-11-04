2024 Cranford Knights of Columbus host 21st annual Golf Outing

CRANFORD, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 20, the Cranford Knights of Columbus had its 21st annual Golf Outing, which was a tremendous success with 95 golfers attending at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

Each year, the council selects two worthy charities to assist with the outing proceeds and, this year, one that they did select is the Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless for the great work they do. The council had a ceremonial check presentation in the Mary Garden at St. Michael’s Church, where a donation of $5,000 was made. The council formally thanked all of the local businesses and organizations that support the annual Golf Outing every year and all of the volunteers that help and make this worthy event a success each and every year since its inception in 2004.

The Cranford Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Fraternal Organization dedicated to the four core principles: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Cranford Council supports many charities and civic causes locally, state-wide and nationally and is committed to being a viable part of our community. For information about joining the council, contact Grand Knight Tom Turner at 908-884-4083 or visit the council website at www.cranfordknights.org.

The Cranford Council supports many worthy charities and civic causes and is committed to being a viable part of our community. For information about joining the Cranford Council, contact Grand Knight Kevin Cumiskey at 973-390-9327 or visit the website www.cranfordknights.org.

At the October general meeting, the Cranford Knights of Columbus donated boxes of cereal to Julie Carroll of Cranford Family Care to support the upcoming 2023 Cereal Killer Dominoes Fundraiser sponsored by Caren Demyen and Downtown Cranford and benefitting CFC. The Cranford Council has a close and long-standing relationship with Julie and Cranford Family Care and will continue to support this worthy organization today and in the future.

The Cranford Council supports many worthy charities and civic causes and is committed to being a viable part of our community. For information about joining the Cranford Council, contact Grand Knight Kevin Cumiskey at 973-390-9327 or visit the website at www.cranfordknights.org.

Photo Courtesy of John Doolan