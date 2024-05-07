2023–2024 Winter Athletic Awards are presented

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, March 6, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Athletic Department presented its 2023–2024 Winter Athletic Awards. The evening, sponsored by the Crusader Athletic Booster Club, was in the Arthur L. Johnson auditorium.

All the winter athletic teams and their seasons were highlighted by their coaches while handing out letters and awards to the student athletes. More than 145 varsity athletic letters were handed out throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to grow.

The program continued with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the athletic director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, Gus Kalikas. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete who is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2023-2024 Winter Student Athlete award recipient was Gwendalyn Cahill and Dillon Cahill. Gwendalyn Cahill currently has a 4.79 grade-point average and is ranked third in her senior class, while Dillon Caill has a 4.78 G.P.A. and is ranked fourth in his senior class.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finishes with the highest overall G.P.A. amongst athletic teams for the winter season. The recipients were presented with certificates, had their team memorialized on a plaque and will be invited to a “Breakfast with the A.D.” to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The G.P.A. Challenge for the winter season was awarded to the Crusader girls basketball team with a grade-point average of 4.231. Members of the girls basketball team who received their certificates were Gwendalyn Cahill, Kaileigh Nettland, Isabella Ciccotelli, Alyssa Martucci, Mackenzie Thompson, Elizabeth Fitzharris, Avery Forfa, Alisia Hamm, Julia Lettini, Alexa Sikoriak, Jordanna Tarentino and Claire Brighouse.

The Best Teammate Award will be given out seasonally to one member from each athletic team that best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals who receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award winners for the evening were: boys basketball – Aiden Raparelli; girls basketball – Aleyna Sahin; ice hockey – Dominic Fagan; boys winter track and field – Joseph Melchionna; girls winter track and field – Elisabeth Brighouse; wrestling – Jake Szarszewski; swimming – Jayden Birnbaum; bowling – Lucas Kristen; and cheerleading – Aleyna Sahin.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: boys basketball – Dean Yellen Jr.; girls basketball – Julia Lettini; ice hockey – Steven Garbowski; boys winter track and field – Mark Hansen; girls winter track and field – Leah Scepkowski; wrestling – Joey Ortega; swimming – Jakub Szulimowski; bowling – Justin Earl; and cheerleading – Natalia Rojas.

“Once again, our Winter Awards Program was a successful evening, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful winter sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past winter athletic season,” Kalikas said.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas