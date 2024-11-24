14 EPS schools receive Safe Routes to School Gold Award

ELIZABETH, NJ — Fourteen schools within Elizabeth Public Schools received a gold designation from the New Jersey Safe Routes to School in 2024 as part of the organization’s recognition program.

SRTS, created and supported by the New Jersey Department of Transportation with funding from the Federal Highway Administration, enables and encourages safer and more accessible walking and bicycling environments for children in New Jersey through education, training, and research.

Schools are required to meet various criteria to receive a gold, silver or bronze designations, which may include participating in SRTS programs or events, implementing active transportation best practices, assessing walkability/ bikeability around the school, participation in pedestrian or bicycle safety education programs, organizing walk and bike to school events, completing a school travel plan or adopting a SRTS district policy.

EPS was notified of the awards by a representative of EZ Ride, the Regional Safe Schools coordinator for various school districts in Union, Essex, Bergen and Passaic counties.

The 14 EPS schools to be designated the gold award in 2024 were Joseph Battin School No. 4, Toussaint L’Ouverture – Marquis de Lafayette School No. 6, Terence C. Reilly School No. 7, iPrep Academy School No. 8, Jerome Dunn Academy School No. 9, Woodrow Wilson School No. 19, Victor Mravlag School No. 21, William F. Halloran School No. 22, Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School No. 26, Dr. Antonia Pantoja School No. 27, Dr. Albert Einstein Academy School No. 29, Chessie Dentley Roberts Academy School No. 30, Donald Stewart Early Childhood Center School No. 51 and Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical. The city of Elizabeth also received the gold award as a municipality.

Additionally, George Washington Academy School No. 1 and Benjamin Franklin School No. 13 received this year’s bronze award while Mabel G. Holmes School No. 5, Abraham Lincoln School No. 14 and Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy received the first steps award.

The district schools and Elizabeth municipality were among 354 school and municipal award recipients for the 2024 recognition program.

EPS has been a leader in promoting safe walking and biking routes for students and families between homes and schools. More than half of the district’s 37 schools have been awarded a gold, silver or bronze award since establishing its partnership with the SRTS program. Physical Education and Health Supervisor Joseph Przytula and Joseph Battin School No. 4 Physical Education Teacher and 2022-2023 Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient Nicole Tarallo-Greenwood are among those from EPS to receive the New Jersey Champion of Change Award for their work with SRTS.

The 19 EPS schools that received awards were recently recognized at EZ Ride’s annual fall recognition event at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

“I am pleased to see that EZ Rides has recognized more than half of our schools this year for their commitment to encourage walking and bicycling through the Safe Routes to School program,” said Elizabeth Public Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer. “The dedicated work of our team members in each of these school communities has not only provided students and families with safer routes on which to commute back and forth to school and home, but also has allowed them to experience the health benefits of walking or cycling. The safer our students feel in our schools and around their community, the more likely they are to reach their full potential and become successful adults.”

“Student safety is paramount and this extends to their daily commute,” said Elizabeth Board of Education President Charlene Bathelus. “Given the potential heavy traffic that students may encounter on their walks and rides to school, it’s crucial to educate them on safe routes, to follow the guidance of crossing guards, and to be aware of traffic control devices. We commend each of our award-winning schools for their exceptional commitment to protecting our students and families by providing these valuable safety lessons.”