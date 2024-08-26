13th annual Mayor’s Day 5K Run/Walk will support baby Leighton

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Baby Leighton was to arrive in April of this year; however, she was born prematurely at the end of February. Her prognosis was not good. The doctors have given her just days to live. Nevertheless, she is still here – and a true fighter.

For the past 13 years, the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce has hosted the annual Mayor’s Day 5K Run/Walk to support a cause. This special little baby has been in the hospital her entire six months. They are trying to get her strong enough so she could come home, although she will still need around-the-clock care, with regular intensive home health services.

“We always want to make our 5K, besides a great community gathering, give something back to people who need that,” said Chamber Executive Director/CEO James Masterson.

Runners and walkers of all levels are invited to join the Union Township Chamber of Commerce at the 13th annual Mayor’s Day 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 29. Rain or shine, the race will start and end at Union High School on Cooke Drive, following a course certified by USA Track and Field. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the actual race commencing at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for various age categories. T-shirts and gift bags will be distributed to the first 300 registrants.

For the eighth year in a row, Shake a Paw has been a major sponsor.

“They are a longtime member of the chamber,” said Masterson. “They love being a part of the community. They like being able to support different events in the township. This just appealed to them, in their hearts.”

The Mayor’s Day 5K Run/Walk started back in 2011, when it had only three sponsors. Last year, there were 74 sponsors. At this point, there are already 50. “We’re on our way,” said Masterson. “People sign up as we speak. We are certainly looking for more.”

Continuing, he added, “I thank all our supporters, the folks who run and walk, the companies that do sponsorships, the agencies that provide support, the police department, the Board of Education, and the township of Union. It’s a great synergy and we expect this year to be as successful – or more successful – than in the past.”

To register, go online to www.runsignup.com and enter Mayor’s Day 5K. Information is available by contacting the chamber directly at 908-688-2777, visiting www.unionchamber.com or emailing the chamber at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Union Township Chamber of Commerce