105th anniversary of Abraham Clark Memorial celebrated

ROSELLE, NJ — The Abraham Clark Chapter 14 of the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a rededication of the Abraham Clark Monument on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Abraham Clark High School played an important role, as the Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard presented the colors at the start of the event, being piped into position by the Union County Police and Fire Pipe and Drums, then Deacon Giovanni Cuzziol gave the invocation. A cadet and a choir sang the National Anthem, which was played by members of the school’s band.

After a moment of silence for Reps. Donald M. Payne and Bill Pascrell Jr., then the honored guests were introduced. Speakers included Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw, state Sen. Joseph P. Cryan, Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, Roselle 1st Ward Councilwoman Isabel Sousa, Roselle Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson, Daughters of the American Revolution representative Ruth Ryno and lastly Union County Historical Society President Joanne Rajoppi.

A proclamation from the mayor and council was read. Then the SAR presented Shaw and Cryan with the SAR Bronze Good Citizenship Medal and also presented certificates of appreciation to the rest of the honored guests.

Pastor James E. Moore Sr. of Second Baptist Church of Roselle gave the benediction, which concluded the event. Everyone was invited inside the Abraham Clark Memorial House to tour the museum. Light refreshments were donated by SuperFresh of Roselle. Boys Scouts from Troop 75 of Cranford conducted a service project helping to set up, tear down and hand out programs and water during the event.

For more information about the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, contact Chris Sands at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands