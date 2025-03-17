$1.99 million NJDOL grant awarded to expand Summer Youth Work Experience Program

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Union County has been awarded a $1,996,800 grant from the New Jersey Department of Labor to support the Summer Youth Work Experience Program, which will provide employment opportunities for 480 youth across Union County.

This vital program will offer young participants meaningful paid work experiences, workforce training and professional development opportunities to help them build essential job skills and prepare for future careers.

“The Summer Youth Work Experience Program is a transformative initiative that empowers our young people by providing them with invaluable work experience,” said Union County Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “This investment will not only benefit the participants, but also strengthen our local workforce and economy. We are grateful to the NJDOL for recognizing the importance of this program and to our dedicated partners for making it possible.”

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving several key organizations committed to workforce development and youth empowerment, including the United Way of Greater Union County, Community Access Unlimited, Project SEARCH at Overlook Medical Center, Union College of Union County, NJ, Union County Vocational-Technical Schools, Elizabeth Development Company, Elizabeth Housing Authority and the cities of Elizabeth, Rahway and Plainfield.

“I have always believed that access to meaningful job opportunities can change the trajectory of a young person’s life and this funding will allow us to do exactly that for 480 youth in Union County,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Union County Workforce Development Board. “This is more than just a summer job – it’s an investment in their future, a stepping stone to long-term success and a chance to break barriers that too many young people face when entering the workforce. With the support of our partners, we are giving these young individuals the tools, experience and confidence they need to thrive in their careers and contribute to our community. Union County remains committed to expanding workforce development and ensuring that every resident has a pathway to success.”

The program will launch this summer, offering participants the chance to engage in structured work experiences across various industries, helping them gain valuable skills, explore career interests and build a foundation for long-term success.

For more information about the Union County Workforce Development Board’s programs and services, visit www.ucnj.org/wdb/ or contact Antonio Rivera, director of Workforce Development, at 908- 527-4195.