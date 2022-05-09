Mirabella elected to serve on the board of trustees for John Cabot University

NEW YORK CITY, NY — On Monday, April 11, in a board meeting at the University Club in New York City, Union County Commissioner Alexander Mirabella was elected to serve on the board of trustees at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy.

“I am very pleased to have been invited to join the John Cabot University board of trustees,” said Mirabella. “After seeing the outstanding education my daughter, Micayla, received, I wanted to do my part working with the trustees and President (Franco) Pavoncello to enhance the already-excellent reputation at JCU and work to provide opportunities to this world-class education for students around the world.”

Despite its location, John Cabot University is an American institution of higher education. The mission of the university is to provide an educational experience firmly rooted in the American tradition of the liberal arts and solidly international in orientation. The academic programs are designed to use to the fullest extent the resources of a multicultural faculty, an international student body and the rich culture and history of Rome and the surrounding region.

In a statement, JCU President Franco Pavoncello said, “Since our first meeting several years ago during a John Cabot University presentation I gave in New Jersey, the Mirabella family has been an integral part of the life of John Cabot University. (Mirabella’s) daughter, Micayla, graduated in 2020, serving as graduation representative of her class, and Alexander and Phyllis have been constant, great supporters of the mission of John Cabot University, singing the praise of our school to prospective students’ families. The Mirabella family’s support, the outstanding human qualities of Commissioner Mirabella and his dedication to the public good of his county made it natural for me to propose him for election to the board of trustees of John Cabot University. The enthusiastic and unanimous vote of his fellow trustees, who immediately sensed his intelligence and empathy, is a great development for the university and for our entire community. Welcome, Al! I look forward to our work together.”

Mirabella has served the residents of Union County since 1998 and is also a member of the board of directors of Wenzhou Kean University. In addition to Micayla, he and his wife have a son, Alexander.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins