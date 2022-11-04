Works of artist on exhibit at Commissioners’ Gallery in Elizabeth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting “Moments,” an exhibit by the interdisciplinary artist Hao Feng. “Moments” is on exhibit at the Commissioners’ Gallery through Friday, Dec. 9.

The Commissioners Gallery is located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza in midtown Elizabeth, and is open weekdays during regular business hours.

“The works of Hao Feng encourage reflection and appreciation for the experiences of our daily lives, expressing a unique and powerful vision across a wide range of media. We are very proud to bring her creative insights to the Commissioners’ Gallery,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

Feng works in multiple disciplines, including paint, sculpture, photography, video, graphic design and performance. She was recently honored with two solo exhibitions, at the Gallery of Amerasia Bank in New York and the Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery in New Jersey.

Her work has been exhibited at galleries and venues in New Jersey and New York, and is in the collections of the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland, the National Museum of China and the National Library of China.

Feng’s goal is to give viewers the mental space to value their daily lives.

“I think my different pieces are like gifts I offer viewers. In a way, they are ‘threshold gifts,’ which may not be about the threshold between big events like life and death, but maybe about the threshold between being present to experience and being too busy or anxious to stop and notice experience,” she said.

Among the works featured in the Commissioners’ Gallery exhibit are “Laughter in the Dark 1,” 2020, watercolor on paper; “Your Ticket_Save Earth Now,” 2022, digital image print on paper; and “Dark Matter_Burger Voyage,” 2021, still of a video installation.

The Dark Matter Burger Voyage video can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=33gPmEMksbM.

The Commissioners’ Gallery was created more than 20 years ago to help connect visual artists and arts organizations to the Union County community. Exhibits are coordinated by the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a division of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information about “Moments,” the Commissioners’ Gallery, grant programs and other activities of the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, email culturalinfo@ucnj.org or call 908-558-2550; NJ relay users dial 7-1-1.

Photos Courtesy of Tina Casey