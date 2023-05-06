Union County’s Sensory Friendly Theatre presents ‘Princess Aurora’s Wedding’ on May 7

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the New Jersey Ballet will perform “Princess Aurora’s Wedding,” for audiences with sensory sensitivities and their families, on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, as part of the Commissioner Board’s Sensory Friendly Theatre series.

“Sensory Friendly Theatre provides young audiences and their families with a supportive environment in which to enjoy the enriching experience of live performances. The series is designed for persons with autism and other sensory sensitivities, as part of our efforts to reach out and include all residents in the cultural life of the Union County community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados.

Tickets are available online for $8 per person from the Performing Arts Center, at ucpac.org/sensory-friendly-theatre. For accessible seating, call the Box Office at 732-499-8226.

“Princess Aurora’s Wedding” is an excerpt from the classic fairy tale and ballet “The Sleeping Beauty,” with music by the renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This Sensory Friendly Theatre performance includes a storyteller to help bring the characters to life.

Audiences can expect relaxed lighting and sound along with other adjustments and supportive services during all Sensory Friendly Theatre performances. For complete details visit ucpac.org/sensory-friendly-theatre.

For information and updates regarding COVID-19 policies at UCPAC, visit ucpac.org/covid-19.

The commissioner board has been hosting Sensory Friendly Theatre at the Performing Arts Center since 2012. The series showcases exciting live performances in a welcoming, judgment-free environment for children with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

More information about Union County’s programs and resources for residents with special needs is available through the Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs in the Union County Department of Human Services at ucnj.org/opdsn.

For information about all arts and cultural programs hosted by the Commissioner Board, visit the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs in the Union County Office of Parks and Recreation at ucnj.org/cultural.

For information and updates on Union County COVID-19 services, visit ucnj.org/covid19.