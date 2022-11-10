Union County’s pumpkin recycling program returns

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents can put their jack-o’-lanterns to good use after Halloween by participating in Union County’s pumpkin recycling program, which returns this November after being a smash hit last year.

The program is coordinated by Union County and municipal partners. The pumpkins will be sent to an organic waste recycling facility and transformed into green energy.

“The pumpkin recycling program is an easy, convenient way for Union County residents to support the renewable energy industry in our community,” said County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca Williams. “The program also raises awareness about new opportunities to recycle food waste, instead of disposing it in landfills or incinerators.”

Three locations will be available for residents to drop off their pumpkins. Residents from any municipality in Union County can use any of these locations.

Residents can drop off their pumpkins Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., except on holidays. The last day to drop off pumpkins will be Monday, Nov. 28.

The drop-off locations are:

• Berkeley Heights Department of Public Works, 101 Berkeley Ave. in Berkeley Heights.

• Elizabeth Recycling Center, 523 Trenton Ave. in Elizabeth.

• Westfield Conservation Center, 1300 Lamberts Mill Road in Westfield.

Only pumpkins will be accepted at these locations. Other food waste is not accepted. Candles and decorations must be removed.

The pumpkin recycling program will send pumpkins to a processing facility in Elizabeth operated by WM. The company’s proprietary recycling system converts food waste into organic slurry, which is used to increase the output of biogas and other renewable products at municipal wastewater treatment plants.

Food waste is a global problem that contributes to excess greenhouse gas emissions while burdening local governments with waste disposal costs. In the United States alone, more than 52 million tons of food is disposed of each year, according to some estimates.

Traditionally, food waste is sent to landfills or burned in waste-to-energy facilities. New organic recycling systems provide a more sustainable way to manage food waste.

Union County residents can also help reduce food waste by using leftovers, donating unused shelf stable items to food banks before their use-by date and starting a compost pile.

For more information about Union County recycling programs, visit the Bureau of Recycling and Planning website at ucnj.org/recycle or call 908-654-9889.